Popular Ohio property tax exemption to adjust with inflation after state law change

As local property owners brace for increased taxes following property value reappraisals in several area counties, Ohio House lawmakers on Wednesday highlighted the expansion of a program that helps qualifying homeowners save hundreds of dollars on property taxes.

Following a change in the state budget this year, the amount that qualifying homeowners can reduce their taxable property value through the state Homestead Exemption will now adjust with inflation.

Currently, the state’s program saves qualifying homeowners hundreds of dollars a year by shaving off $25,000 of taxable property value through the Traditional Homestead exemption and $50,000 through the Veteran Homestead exemption. Those totals will now increase yearly based on the rise of inflation in Ohio, calculated based on the state’s GDP.

It’s the first time Ohio’s Homestead Exemption has been increased since 2007. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator, $25,000 in July 2007 has the same purchasing power as $36,689 in July 2023.

Qualifying homeowners must have an income below $36,100 and be at least 65 years old, or totally and permanently disabled, or the surviving spouse of someone who received the exemption at the time of death. All honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who are disabled from their service are also eligible, regardless of income, according to the Butler County Auditor website.

The state of Ohio reimburses local governments for revenue lost through Homestead Exemption tax reductions. This change is projected to increase the cost to the state by $11 million in 2024 and $28 million in 2025.

Behind the change was Butler County Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., who told the Dayton Daily News that tying the Homestead Exemption to inflation was the first of many property tax reforms the sophomore representative would like to see both in the Homestead Exemption and other property tax laws.

“For me, it’s still not enough,” Hall said. “I think that we have a lot more steps to take to help people in this state with regards to property taxes. I think this was a good step because this shows that we’re ready to look at reforming the homestead exemption.”

Another advocate was northwest Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou, R-Bainbridge Twp., who laid out his ultimate goal with property tax reform.

“We’re here today to continue the conversation around tax reform generally, but also to ensure that owning and living in a home in Ohio is an achievable dream for everyone, for every Ohioan, especially our seniors and disabled veterans,” Demetriou said, citing recent inflationary increases to the cost of living. “...Representative Hall and I introduced this legislation to ensure these important constituencies don’t get priced out of their homes for reasons outside of their control.”

The two representatives said they’re looking to move Ohio in the direction of states like Florida and Texas when it comes to property taxes, where more homeowners can qualify and the taxable exemptions are higher. Both said they’re not sure which further reforms might come, but indicated optimism about the Ohio General Assembly’s appetite for pursuing changes to Ohio’s property tax laws.

The Homestead Exemption change was originally introduced as House Bill 57 before being rolled into the Ohio operating budget, which itself focused largely on reductions in income and business activity taxes and passed in time for savings to kick in starting next year. Also in the budget was a mandate to create the Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform, which is tasked with completing a report by the end of 2024.