Proposed Xenia charter amendments to increase public input, address hiring problems

“For civil service 20 years ago, we would have 200-300 applicants. Now you’re lucky if you get 10. Most state civil service laws have not kept up with and do not recognize the issues cities are having with hiring people. It just has not kept up.”

Under home rule, city charter can supersede state civil service laws, which state cities must fill positions based on merit. While Xenia still fully intends to hire competitively for those roles, the changes allow the city to take better advantage of college pathway programs that place graduates directly in law enforcement and paramedic jobs.

“Before, ‘competition’ always meant a written exam,” Fisher said. “We can still do it that way, but we can also look at other avenues now.”

The city plans to host a series of town halls in the next few months to educate people on the proposed changes.

Xenia formed the citizen-led charter review commission in November 2018, and finished its proposed revisions in 2021, rewrites that touched nearly every article in the document. The commission also outlined their reasoning for each proposed change in a document available on the city’s website, which is one of the best resources for any citizen that has questions, Fisher said.