Prosecution says Warren County woman appreciated ‘wrongfulness’ in child stabbing

Warren County woman accused of stabbing child is competent to stand trial

Defense Attorney Nicholas Graman said the court must find her not guilty by reason of insanity. He noted that all three doctors who have examined Zhu said she suffers from severed mental illness and did not appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions. Graman said Zhu did not flee, conceal the knife, and was compliant with police. He said Zhu was penalized from being compliant.

During testimony, the boy’s mother said the boy went outside with his brother to wait for the school bus in the driveway as she assisted getting her daughter ready for school. As the boys were outside, the mother heard one of the boys asked Zhu what she was doing. When the mother rushed to the door to see what was going on, she saw Zhu standing over the child who was on his hands and knees with the knife in her hands.

The boy gets up and runs to his mother, and the mother told Zhu to stay where she was at and got between Zhu and her children before telling the children to get inside. After the kids get inside, the mother makes call to 911.

The mother went inside to check on her son’s injuries and took the slashed jacket off and found his entire back was soaked with blood. She found two stab wounds and medics found a third stab wound to the neck.

Barker said when he arrived with another deputy, Zhu walks toward Barker and tells him, “I hurt the kid.” Barker sees blood and a cut on her hand.

He said Zhu was compliant with him to get in the cruiser and with medics. There was a moment where Zhu screamed at him telling him not to take her out of the cruiser because she was “very dangerous.”

Dr. Kara Marciani, one of three psychologists who examined Zhu, was told that she saw strangers outside of her home, became concerned and grabbed a knife. Marciani said Zhu told her she stopped when the boy’s mother confronted her.

She said Zhu told her about going to her husband that she hurt the child and gave him the knife. Marciani said Zhu’s husband returned the knife to the driveway.

Marciani agreed with the other psychologists that Zhu has a severe mental disease but at the time of the incident, she knew and appreciated the wrongfulness of her actions.

The bench trial is scheduled to run through Friday.