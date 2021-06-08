Prosecutor’s office warns of warns of fake vaccine experience surveys

As more people continue to be vaccinated against coronavirus, scammers are coming up with new ways to steal personal information.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office warned of fake email and text surveys claiming to be a survey about the vaccination experience.
Here are three things people need to look out for:
- Scam surveys offering a prize for participating
- Scam surveys indicating a person has to respond “right away”
- Scam surveys that request credit card or other payment methods as part of the correspondence
People who sign up to receive a text or email after they’re vaccinated will receive a message from “vsafe.cdc.gov” to report their symptoms. V-safe is a health checker app used the by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where people can voluntarily record any side effects they experienced after getting vaccinated. For more information on v-safe, visit the CDC’s website.
While reporting side effects is helpful to the CDC, the prosecutor’s office stressed that people should not respond to any surveys they did not sign up for or that offer a prize, require people to respond immediately or seek sensitive, personal information.
Anyone who thinks they are being scammed in Montgomery County should call the prosecutor’s office at 937-225-5757 and ask to speak to an investigator in the consumer fraud division.