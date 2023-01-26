Protest filed in Wright-Patterson housing renovation project award

“There is little Ohioans are more proud of than Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.” Vazquez Commercial Contracting owner and President Joe Vazquez said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News Thursday. “This project requires preserving the history of the base, while being conscious of taxpayer money. We were excited to be in the running for this opportunity because we know how skilled our team is; however, it seems clear the process was never fair.”

The federal government has until Feb. 4 to respond.

A link to the GAO protest can be found here.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the Army Corps of Engineers. A representative of Messer said the company may have a statement later.

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction was awarded the $70.8 million contract by the Army Corps of Engineers last month for whole-house interior and exterior work of 29 on-base homes of residential/commercial type construction. Many of the homes are for officers and higher-ranking officials.

The government expected the work to be completed by May 6, 2025.

The joint-venture member companies have Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mo. headquarters, among other offices nationally.

VRWB said it has completed historic and residential remodeling projects in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine, Avondale and Walnut Hills neighborhoods as well as work in the Dayton Arcade.