PSA Airlines extends pay package, bonuses for new pilots

“We understand that this is a very competitive landscape,” said Dion Flannery, PSA president. “Together with American, we’re investing in our team to provide the best environment for pilots to develop their careers. Building a top team and developing a pipeline of the best aviation talent takes effort and a continuous investment. We’re offering the total package.”

The offer comes at a time when a resurgent domestic aviation industry is struggling with a shortage of qualified pilots.

PSA has more than 25 planes grounded because the Dayton-based airline lacks the pilots or crew to fly them, Flannery told the Dayton Daily News in November.

“In 31 years, I’ve never seen a revenue environment domestically in the United States as buoyant as it is today,” Flannery said in an interview at the time. “This is beyond post-Covid recovery. This is just really strong demand for travel services and travel experience.”

PSA said it also offers pilots an FAA-approved accelerated training course for experienced CRJ pilots, five commutable bases (including a new Dallas-Fort Worth base set to open in the spring), monthly commuter hotel benefits, travel privileges, and “guaranteed flow to the largest airline in the world, American.”

“We’ve developed an incredible group of pilots at PSA, and I’m proud to reward their commitment to our airline,” said Keith Stamper, the company’s vice president of flight operations.