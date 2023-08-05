Public Health Alert: ALDI beef could contain soft, clear plastic

Local News
By
27 minutes ago
X

A public health alert has been issued for packages of raw beef from ALDI grocery stores because it could contain pieces of soft, clear plastic.

The alert includes 1.5-pound plastic trays labeled “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian date 206 and time stamp between 08:43 and 09:23.

ExploreOregon District shooting anniversary: ‘Never Forget the 9′

The packages bear establishment number “Est. 85M” on the back label, and was available in select ALDI stores nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert after ALDI received a complaint about the pieces of plastic in the beef.

FSIS said that there were no confirmed reports of injury or illness from eating the beef, but said it is concerned that some beef is in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. It urged consumers not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Consumers with questions can call Cargill at 844-419-1574, the alert said.

In Other News
1
EPA study: Quality of Ohio’s rivers rises, Dayton-area rivers among...
2
Farmer’s Almanac predicts cold, stormy winter in Miami Valley
3
If Issue 1 passes, how will Ohio compare to other states? We asked an...
4
Butler Twp. man navigates pain, celebrates wife and daughter with...
5
Miamisburg school district planning for expected enrollment growth amid...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top