Public Health moves COVID vaccine clinics to 2 new places

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to two new places: Sinclair College Centerville and SugarCreek Packaging in Dayton.
These two new locations are replacing the Dayton Convention Center and Bethesda Temple sites.
Vaccinations will begin the week of April 26 at Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road in Centerville, with dates and times yet to be determined.
The start date and times at SugarCreek Packaging, in the former Kroger at 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton, also have yet to be determined.
The vaccine clinics were moved from the convention center because of work planned in preparation for upcoming events. The move from Bethesda Temple will allow Public Health to host larger clinics, the health department said.
Individuals who have received their first dose of vaccine at either of the previous locations and are scheduled to receive their second dose after April 24 will be notified by email or phone regarding the time and location of their second dose.
Public Health is currently only administering the two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for an appointment to receive your first dose, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.