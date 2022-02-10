Hamburger icon
Public Health schedules 4 COVID vaccine clinics

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has scheduled four upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The vaccinations are free and by appointment only for ages 5 and older.

  • 2 to 5 p.m. today at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Cloy Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
  • 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
  • 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
  • 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Cloy Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

The clinics offer first, second or booster vaccine doses. Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

To make an appointment or for more information, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.

