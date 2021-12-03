Public Health sets children’s vaccination clinic during X-mas break

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County scheduled to COVID-19 children’s vaccination clinics for when kids are not in school for the holidays.
The clinics are for children 5 to 11; however, families, including parents, of all eligible ages may be vaccinated together.
The vaccinations are free, and Ohioans receiving their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine will receive a $100 gift card, while supplies last.
The clinics are by appointment only:
- 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 20, at the Northwest Rec Center, 1600 Princeton Drive in Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
- 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Other family members who plan to be vaccinated also must register. Bring identification and vaccination card if previously vaccinated.
