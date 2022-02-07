Public Health sets COVID testing and vaccination clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has scheduled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.
The testing and vaccinations are free and by appointment only.
COVID-19 testing:
- 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
The testing is for ages 2 and older, with PCR testing for those 18 and older. No doctor’s referral is required and results should be received in 24 to 48 hours. Testing is recommended for those who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who have had known exposure to someone with COVID. Children between 2 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.
COVID-19 vaccination:
- 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Cloy Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
The clinic offers first, second or booster vaccine doses. Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.
