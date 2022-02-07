Public Health sets COVID testing and vaccination clinics

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

The testing is for ages 2 and older, with PCR testing for those 18 and older. No doctor’s referral is required and results should be received in 24 to 48 hours. Testing is recommended for those who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who have had known exposure to someone with COVID. Children between 2 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.