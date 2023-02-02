PUCO hearing on AES Ohio electric plan is tonight at Dayton city hall

A body of state utility regulators will host a public hearing on a proposed AES Ohio operating plan Thursday evening at Dayton city hall.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) hearing will focus on AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan.
The hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Dayton Municipal Building’s commission chambers, 101 W. Third St.
The electric utility applied for a new “electric security plan” or “ESP” with the PUCO in September 2022.
If the PUCO approves it, the ESP would impose new costs on a residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month of less than $1, as an initial impact — before rising to $4 a month in new costs.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. residential customer uses about 909 kWh per month. In Ohio, the average is closer to 892 kWh a month.
The company has said the plan will allow it to “enhance and upgrade its network and improve service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability and continue investments in local economic development.”
“We understand, first and foremost, our customers want reliable service while maintaining affordable rates,” AES Ohio President and Chief Executive Kristina Lund said last year. “With the lowest distribution rates in Ohio, this plan provides a mechanism to strengthen reliability well into the future and protect our customers from volatile market-driven cost impacts.”
Those who testify tonight will have their comments included in the case record.
For more on how to testify, visit: https://puco.ohio.gov/utilities/electricity/resources/how-to-testify-at-a-puco-public-hearing
