PUCO hearing on AES Ohio electric plan is tonight at Dayton city hall

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. residential customer uses about 909 kWh per month. In Ohio, the average is closer to 892 kWh a month.

The company has said the plan will allow it to “enhance and upgrade its network and improve service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability and continue investments in local economic development.”

“We understand, first and foremost, our customers want reliable service while maintaining affordable rates,” AES Ohio President and Chief Executive Kristina Lund said last year. “With the lowest distribution rates in Ohio, this plan provides a mechanism to strengthen reliability well into the future and protect our customers from volatile market-driven cost impacts.”

Those who testify tonight will have their comments included in the case record.

For more on how to testify, visit: https://puco.ohio.gov/utilities/electricity/resources/how-to-testify-at-a-puco-public-hearing