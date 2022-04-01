Purple Heart recipient sentenced in mail theft ‘let addiction take over everything’

TROY — A former Troy postal worker was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in the Miami County Jail and five years of community control on charges of felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and misdemeanor theft of prepaid cards from the mail.
Jason T. Blumenstock, 41, of Troy was sentenced by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
Troy police and prosecutors said Blumenstock, who had a mail delivery route, took prepaid cards out of the mail and used at least two at Lowe’s. He admitted selling methamphetamines, but said it was not during his work hours.
Blumenstock, a veteran who the judge noted in sentencing was awarded a Purple Heart, said he “let addiction take over everything.” He said he couldn’t be sorrier for what he had done.
Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor, said Blumenstock’s service was among reasons prosecutors reduced the trafficking charge to a lesser degree felony. However, he said, at least some jail time was needed to “show the defendant his behavior was not acceptable.”
Pratt said Blumenstock made “some very poor decisions,” impacting those around him and the postal service’s reputation. He has been undergoing mental health and drug and alcohol treatment since his arrest, which the judge said would continue as part of his community control conditions. He also was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, participate in the drug court and pay court costs.
