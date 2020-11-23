Quaker group donates building to Dayton NAACP

The American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, this week donated their former office at 915 Salem Ave. to the Dayton NAACP. Built in 1918, it was home to AFSC since the early 1960s and over the decades served as a hub for anti war activism, youth programs, anti-apartheid work, immigration and labor rights movements and racial justice organizing, according to a media release.

“We are so happy we are able to pass this building on to the Dayton NAACP,” stated Sharon Goens-Bradley, interim regional director for AFSC’s Midwest region. “The work they are doing with communities in Ohio and across the country is critically important, and we are grateful to contribute this building to the ongoing struggle for racial justice.”