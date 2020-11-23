Quaker group donates building to Dayton NAACP

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has a new office building.
The American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, this week donated their former office at 915 Salem Ave. to the Dayton NAACP. Built in 1918, it was home to AFSC since the early 1960s and over the decades served as a hub for anti war activism, youth programs, anti-apartheid work, immigration and labor rights movements and racial justice organizing, according to a media release.
“We are so happy we are able to pass this building on to the Dayton NAACP,” stated Sharon Goens-Bradley, interim regional director for AFSC’s Midwest region. “The work they are doing with communities in Ohio and across the country is critically important, and we are grateful to contribute this building to the ongoing struggle for racial justice.”
Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton NAACP, said the groups had been working together since March, and that he was impressed by their thorough review of the Dayton NAACP’s annual reports and financials and interviews of executive committee members.
“It was very intriguing to hear about the extensive amount of research the Dayton AFSC building management committee conducted before making a final decision to offer the building to the Dayton NAACP,” he stated.
Credit: contributed