Who has inspired you this year? Help us tell their stories

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a thank you note for staff at UW Health is displayed on a wall inside a COVID-19 treatment unit as Dr. Andrew Braun, a physician on the unit stands by in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Jordan Laird

During these difficult times, the Dayton Daily News wants to highlight community members who are going above and beyond to help others.

We are asking you to nominate a person you know who has inspired you. Do you know a health care worker who is working extra hard? Does your kid have a teacher who is getting creative to keep students engaged while virtual learning? Do you know somebody bringing meals to people in quarantine?

We want to hear from the community. Please provide information about your nominee and your contact info below.

