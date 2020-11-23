Who has inspired you this year? Help us tell their stories

During these difficult times, the Dayton Daily News wants to highlight community members who are going above and beyond to help others.
We are asking you to nominate a person you know who has inspired you. Do you know a health care worker who is working extra hard? Does your kid have a teacher who is getting creative to keep students engaged while virtual learning? Do you know somebody bringing meals to people in quarantine?
We want to hear from the community. Please provide information about your nominee and your contact info below.