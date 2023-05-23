QUIZ: How much do you know about the Air Force Museum’s history?

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News, we’ll be putting together twice-monthly quizzes about Dayton history throughout this year.
For today, we ask: How much do you know about the history of the National Museum of the United States Air Force?
WANT TO TEST YOURSELF MORE?
» How much do you know about celebrities from Dayton?
» How much do you know about things invented in Dayton?
In Other News
1
Dayton Bike Yard: What to know about the completely remade park behind...
2
NEW DETAILS: Port Authority finalizes downtown Dayton Delco garage...
3
Northmont grad advocates for diversity in arts, STEM
4
Beavercreek unveils detailed plans for Spring House Park; funding is an...
5
Report: Ohio colleges not good enough at preparing teachers to teach...
About the Author