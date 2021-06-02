RAF, Air Force to exchange ‘Swords of Honor’ at museum

In turn, the Air Force sword will be conferred by Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command, based at Wright-Patterson, to Capt. Katie Broyles for her exchange service at RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire, England.

The Sword of Honor award was established in 2009 by the Royal Air Force Museum American Foundation, to be presented annually to the RAF exchange officer who most contributed in the previous year to relations between the two nations and their air forces.

In 2012, another sword was added to recognize the most outstanding U.S. Air Force officer on exchange with the RAF.

The consulate said Ohio exports to the UK totalled $3.8 billion in 2019, supporting 20,640 Ohio jobs, while UK subsidiaries employed 49,100 Ohioans.