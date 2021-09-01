Rain totals: How much did you community get?

With the remnants of Ida and storms moving through the area the last two days, the Miami Valley got a wet start to the week.
Most of the region received between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in the last 48 hours, with Centerville topping out the list at 3.34 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The region is expected to dry out for the rest of the week and into the Labor Day weekend.
Here’s how much rain the NWS reported in the Miami Valley:
Butler County
- Middletown: 1.92 inches reported as of 4 a.m. Wednesday
- Middletown: 1.44 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Oxford: 1.4 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Wednesday
- Hamilton: 1.3 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
- Hamilton: 1.14 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Hamilton: 1.04 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Champaign County
- Urbana: 1.24 inches reported as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Urbana: 1.22 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Clark County
- South Charleston: 1.86 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Springfield: 1.85 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Springfield: 1.59 inches reported as of 7:49 a.m. Wednesday
- Springfield: 1.15 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport: 1.13 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Wednesday
Darke County
- Greenville: 1.84 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Greenville: 1.77 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Pitsburg: 1.41 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Greenville: 1.19 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Greene County
- Xenia: 3.3 inches reported as of 7:14 a.m. Wednesday
- Beavercreek: 3.28 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Beavercreek: 3.09 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Beavercreek: 2.47 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Wednesday
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 1.63 inches reported as of 10:17 a.m. Wednesday
- Beavercreek: 1.13 inches reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday
- Fairborn: 1 inch reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Miami County
- Tipp City: 2.06 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Pleasant Hill: 1.29 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
Montgomery County
- Centerville: 3.34 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- New Lebanon: 2.75 inches reported as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday
- Centerville: 2.66 inches reported as of 7:35 a.m. Wednesday
- Dayton: 2.33 inches reported as of 7:02 a.m. Wednesday
- Dayton: 2.22 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Dayton: 2.04 inches reported as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday
- Farmersville: 1.81 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Centerville: 1.66 inches reported as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday
- Kettering: 1.66 inches reported as of 11 p.m. Tuesday
- Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 1.33 inches reported as of 9:52 a.m. Wednesday
- Huber Heights: 1.32 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Miamisburg: 1.26 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Vandalia: 1.12 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Dayton: 1.04 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
Preble County
- Eaton: 2.16 inches reported as of 10:49 a.m. Wednesday
Warren County
- Springboro: 2.29 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Franklin: 2.04 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Springboro: 1.81 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Franklin: 1.33 inches reported as of 6:49 a.m. Wednesday
