Rain totals: How much did your community get?

Three days of rain left the Miami Valley waterlogged this week, with the Dayton International Airport breaking a 100-year old record for rainfall on Wednesday.
The airport received 1.71 inches of rain Wednesday, breaking the record of 1.19 inches set in 1912, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It was more than half that 2.3 inches of rain recorded over the last three days.
Most communities received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Yorkshire, a village in northern Darke County, recorded the most rain with 3.82 inches.
Here’s how much rainfall was reported in each community, according to the NWS:
Butler County:
- Hamilton: 2.3 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
- Hamilton: 2.38 inches reported as of 9:47 a.m. Thursday
- Oxford: 2.19 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
- Middletown: 2.04 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Oxford: 1.99 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
- Pleasant Run: 1.7 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
- Oxford: 1.69 inches reported as of 9:58 a.m. Thursday
- Fairfield: 1.68 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
- Hamilton: 1.64 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Thursday
- Hamilton: 1.63 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Fairfield: 1.57 inches reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday
- Mason: 1.52 inches reported as of 1 a.m. Thursday
Champaign County:
- St. Paris: 2.58 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- St. Paris: 2.46 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
Clark County:
- New Carlisle: 2.43 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Springfield: 2.03 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Springfield: 1.94 inches reported as of 9:47 a.m. Thursday
- Springfield: 1.88 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Lawrenceville: 1.64 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
- Springfield: 1.63 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
Darke County:
- Yorkshire: 3.82 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Rossburg: 3.48 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
- Rossburg: 3.39 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Greenville: 3.39 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Greenville: 3.14 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Union City: 2.96 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Greenville: 2.8 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Arcanum: 2.73 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
- Versailles: 2.43 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Pitsburg: 2.35 inches reported as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday
- Arcanum: 2.35 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Arcanum: 2.24 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Bradford: 2.16 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Arcanum: 2.11 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Union City: 1.77 inches reported as of 9:57 a.m. Thursday
Greene County:
- Xenia: 1.92 inches reported as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday
- Xenia: 1.86 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Yellow Springs: 1.82 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Fairborn: 1.73 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Beavercreek: 1.69 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Xenia: 1.64 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
Logan County:
- Bellefontaine: 3.23 inches reported as of 9 a.m. Thursday
- Belle Center: 2.96 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Huntsville: 2.59 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Lakeview: 2.58 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Raymond: 1.63 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
Miami County:
- Troy: 2.93 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
- Pleasant Hill: 2.89 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Troy: 2.75 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Piqua: 2.72 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Piqua: 2.51 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Covington: 2.38 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
- Tipp City: 2.38 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Troy: 2.22 inches reported as of 9:59 a.m. Thursday
- Troy: 2.2 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
- Troy: 2.16 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
- Troy: 2.01 inches reported as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Tipp City: 1.96 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Tipp City: 1.93 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Pleasant Hill: 1.92 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
- Pleasant Hill: 1.56 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
Montgomery County:
- Dayton International Airport: 2.3 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
- Huber Heights: 2.11 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton: 2.08 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton: 2.06 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Miamisburg: 2.04 inches reported as of 9:48 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton: 2.04 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Thursday
- Huber Heights: 2.03 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- New Lebanon: 1.93 inches reported as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday
- Miamisburg: 1.88 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Centerville: 1.88 inches reported as of 7:35 a.m. Thursday
- Farmersville: 1.8 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Englewood: 1.76 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
- Kettering: 1.67 inches reported as of 9:59 a.m. Thursday
- Carlisle: 1.61 inches reported as of 9:48 a.m. Thursday
- Dayton: 1.58 inches reported as of 7:25 a.m. Thursday
- Clayton: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:50 a.m. Thursday
- Centerville: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
Preble County:
- Camden: 2.82 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
- Eaton: 2.4 inches reported as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday
- Eaton: 2.36 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Eaton: 2.28 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
- Camden: 1.93 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
- Eaton: 1.65 inches reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday
Warren County:
- Springboro: 2.45 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Franklin: 1.99 inches reported as of 6:55 a.m. Thursday
- Clarksville: 1.58 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
- Franklin: 1.56 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Morrow: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
- Springboro: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
- Springboro 1.53 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
- Lebanon: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday
