Columbus sets rainfall record. How much did your community get?

Heavy rain pelted parts of Ohio on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. This is a file photo from standing water on Ohio 235 in Clark County. (Marshall Gorby/Staff)

Heavy rain pelted parts of Ohio on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. This is a file photo from standing water on Ohio 235 in Clark County. (Marshall Gorby/Staff)

1 hour ago

Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and overnight into this morning soaked the region, with some communities receiving more than 3 inches of rain.

With multiple rounds of rain and storms Wednesday, many counties, such as Darke, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Greene and Montgomery, are under a Flood Watch advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tuesday’s rainfall broke Columbus’ record for July 5. It received 3.17 inches compared to its previous record of 2.67 inches from 1955, according to NWS. In addition, this is also the fourth-highest daily amount in the month of July.

Multiple communities in the Franklin County area recorded more than 5 inches of rain. Minerva Park reported 5.68 inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Columbus had 5.45 inches as of 7 a.m. and New Rome recorded 5.11 inches as of 6 a.m.

According to NWS, communities in the Miami Valley received the following amount of rain:

Champaign County:

St. Paris : 3.38 inches at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Urbana: 2.6 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

St. Paris: 2.28 inches at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Mechanicsburg: 2 inches at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday

Clark County:

Springfield: 2.29 inches at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Springfield: 1.52 inches at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday

Springfield: 1.13 inches at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday

Lawrenceville: 1.12 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Springfield: 1.1 inches at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday

Lawrenceville: 0.76 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Darke County:

Versailles: 1.56 inches at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Arcanum: 1.20 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Bradford: 0.77 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Ansonia: 0.66 inches at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday

Arcanum: 0.65 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Arcanum: 0.60 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

New Weston: 0.59 inches at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday

Union City: 0.57 inches at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Arcanum: 0.56 inches at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday

Greene County:

Xenia: 1.01 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Xenia: 0.71 inches at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday

Fairborn: 0.69 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 0.62 inches at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 0.60 at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Montgomery County:

Vandalia: 1.24 inches at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday

Vandalia: 0.84 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Huber Heights: 0.65 inches at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Huber Heights: 0.64 inches at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday

Dayton: 0.62 inches at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday

Englewood: 0.57 inches at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

Dayton International Airport: 0.54 inches at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday

