Real estate trust acquires one of Northrop Grumman’s Beavercreek buildings

The site, which had been built for Northrop Grumman, has served as the company’s home since 2012 and incorporates “robust” security enhancements, including secure design standards, access control, and cameras, “all of which aid in the confidentiality and integrity of the tenant’s operations,” Easterly said in an announcement.

Terms of the purchase were not released.

Northrop has two Dayton-area locations — 4065 Col. Glenn, and a building in the Miami Valley Research Park, 1365 Technology Court.

After the Col. Glenn building was first built in 2012, Mills Development sold it to a California-based REIT, Griffin Capital Corp., for $16.4 million.

Northrop Grumman consolidated some 400 employees in Kettering and Fairborn into the Col. Glenn building after it was constructed.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for Easterly as we execute on our robust pipeline of mission critical real estate for high credit government adjacent companies,” Darrell Crate, Easterly’s chief executive, said in a statement. “With this announcement, Easterly enhances its definable edge in owning and developing specialized facilities which support our corporate tenants’ missions alongside their U.S. government partners.”

The property is near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B, the area of the base that is home to both the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) headquarters and the Air Force Institute of Technology.

With this acquisition, Easterly said it owns, directly or through the company’s joint venture, 95 properties totaling 9.3 million square feet nationwide.