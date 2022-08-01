Recall: P.F. Chang frozen entrée in wrong package

There were two complaints from consumers when Conagra Foods reported the problem to the FSIS.

The chicken product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands at Consumer.Care@conagra.com or the Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301.