RECALL: Wall bed can detach and fall; 1 death reported

So far one death and dozens of injuries have been linked to Bestar Wall Beds, which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission added Thursday to its recall list. There were 129,000 sold in the U.S. and 53,000 in Canada.

A 78-year-old woman died in July 2018 after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine. Bestar also received reports of 60 additional incidents that led to bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.