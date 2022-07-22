Recalls: SCUBA diving computer shows error; glass vials, welding can break

A SCUBA diving computer that can display inaccurate sea level dime times at certain altitudes, peptide-C glass vials that can break and hammock stand welds that can break are among recalls issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Aqualung i33OR SCUBA Diving Computer
The recalled wrist diving computers can fail to adjust its pressure level when the user is diving at 3,000 feet or higher, posing a risk of decompression sickness or drowning.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled diving computers produced and distributed in 2021 and 2022 and contact the Aqua Lung website to arrange for a free repair. Consumers can download a software update through the DiverLog+ application or bring their recalled dive computer to their dealer or dive center to have the software update installed.
LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules
The glass packaging of the small, sealed vials, or ampoules, can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.
The recall affects about 200,200 units.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and visit the Vichy USA Consumer Care website or call 844-973-0595 for a full refund.
Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand
The Hammock Source is recalling about 32,500 hammock stands because the weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posting a fall hazard.
The hammock stands were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores and online at Lowes.com for about $120 between October 2020 and May 2022.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammock stands and contact The Hammock Source for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers can email standrecall@keywest-hammocks.com or call 888-744-4366.
