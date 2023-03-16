Record Lake Erie smallmouth bass was 16 years old

The record fish is the only known 10-pound smallmouth bass caught in a Great Lakes state or province.

Gregg Gallagher of Fremont, Ohio caught the 10.15-pound smallmouth bass while fishing in Ontario provincial waters of Lake Erie. That fish was larger than the previous Ontario record, a 9.84-pound bass caught in 1984, and larger than Ohio’s current smallmouth bass record, a 9.5-pound fish. The new Ontario provincial record was weighed soon after the catch on a certified scale in Port Clinton.