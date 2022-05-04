Record number of students set to graduate from Cedarville University this weekend

According to Cedarville, Serna later came back to the bathroom to reload. There, Cole urged him to stop and get help before he killed someone else or himself. Serna eventually surrendered to the authorities.

Cole mostly recovered from his injuries by the end of his high school junior year and had a normal senior year before going to Cedarville for college, though he continues to experience back pain. The lead birdshot still in his body could lead to long-term consequences.

He expects to begin working at his family’s packaging business after graduation and get married this summer.

Cole said that he’s had plenty of opportunities to grow throughout his time at Cedarville.

“I’ve gained friendships and relationships that I expect to last for a really long time, and they’ve provided me with a lot of joy and happiness through the time I was here,” he said.