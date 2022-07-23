Redesigned SUV confident, controlled

My tester was the LX 600 F-Sport. With the F-Sport appearance package, the new-look LX 600 has impressive aesthetics. Noticeably improved is the grille. It has a mesh-like pattern, but with a black gloss finish. Chromed out it might be too garish; with the black gloss finish, it is more elegant. Triple-beam LED headlamps and LED taillights are new additions to this SUV and there’s roof rails that add to both the appearance, but also the usefulness of this vehicle.

Gone is the gluttonous V8 engine, making the powertrain more efficient and more inline with the industry. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission has 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This brand-new transmission is outstanding in the way it shifts and offers no noticeable turbo lags. Acceleration is quick, but also smooth. The overall ride quality is what you’d expect from a luxury vehicle.