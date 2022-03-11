Hamburger icon
Region in line for $35M+ in House-passed appropriations package

The fourth annual Dayton Adult Prom returned to The Arcade in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022 after having been canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by Liftoff Entertainment and Dayton Arcade Events, proceeds from the prom went to benefit Culture Works. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Community projects in the Dayton region are set to see $35.5 million in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations package that passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.

That includes $24 million for a new child development center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S Rep. Mike Turner’s office said.

It also includes $3 million for continued renovation of the downtown Dayton Arcade and $1 million for the Sinclair Community College Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

“This is a massive win for Ohio,” Turner, R-Dayton, said in a statement. “These funds will create job growth in the community, support Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and improve our health care facilities.”

The bill also provides funds to the Salem Mall in Trotwood for renovations and the Cassano Health Care Center.

The House on Wednesday approved a bipartisan, 2,741-page spending bill that would fund the U.S. government through the end of 2022, and provides money for thousands of projects across the nation.

The bill provided $782 billion for defense and heads to the Senate next.

According to Turner’s office, locally directed funds include:

  • Wright Patterson Regional Council of Governments - $1 million
  • Interstate 675 / Grange Hall Road Interchange project - $400,000
  • Child Development Center at Wright-Patterson - $24 million
  • Dayton Arcade renovation – phase 2 initiatives - $3 million
  • Sears rehabilitation in Trotwood - $2 million
  • onMain, Dayton’s Imagination District Infrastructure Development - $900,000
  • Cassano Health Center renovation and revitalization in West Dayton - $1.25 million
  • Woodland Historic Chapel Preservation in Dayton - $1 million
  • Sinclair Community College Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Dayton - $1 million
  • Miami Valley Intern Academy in Dayton - $1 million

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

