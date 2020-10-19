Registration open for WPAFB Tech Expo

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tech Expo will be held virtually Oct. 20, starting at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to everyone interested in today’s technology, including Department of Defense, government and contractor personnel. The expo is being hosted by the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/Plans and Programs Directorate and HQ Air Force Materiel Command A3/6.
To register and learn more, go to https://www.ncsi.com/event/wpafb/.
Technology briefings will include:
- 8:30 a.m. – Opening remarks, followed by industry presentations. The live industry demos will feature exhibitors providing a condensed presentation of their available products and services. With the goal of promoting dialogue and fostering relationships between government and industry, this is an opportunity to connect live with industry.
- 10 to 11 a.m. – Making Sense of Agile, DevOps and DevSecOps, Janice Phiffer, AFIT
- ·11 a.m. to noon – Assessing Survivability of Cyber Physical Systems, James Murphy, AFIT
An online exhibit hall will be available all day for follow-up with exhibitors. It will feature downloadable brochures and white papers.