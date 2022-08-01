Reinstatement program to help restore driver’s licenses to parents in Montgomery County

Unemployed parents can have their suspension lifted via an employment program through a partnership with the Montgomery County Workforce Development Team.

Last year, 44 people participated in the program with more than $12,000 dollars being collected, according to the release.

“We know parents want to support their children but may need help figuring out a repayment plan that works for everyone involved. This reinstatement opportunity reopens the lines of communications between CSEA and parents and allows us to work together to find solutions for their children,” Fields said.

For more information, parents can visit the Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Live online chat support is available during the same hours. The Call Center is available at 937-225-4600 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.