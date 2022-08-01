dayton-daily-news logo
Reinstatement program to help restore driver’s licenses to parents in Montgomery County

A driver’s license reinstatement program aims to help parents who lost their license due to non-payment of child support.

During the month of August, the Montgomery County’s Child Support Enforcement Agency is helping parents restore their driver’s license if they pay one month of back support instead of the standard three months.

“The pandemic has caused many parents to fall behind on their child support payments and we want to work with them to restore their license so they can get back to work to support their children,” Sarah Fields, Montgomery County’s Assistant Director for Child Support, said.

ExploreGas-price plunge could flatten; changes in driving habits likely to remain

More than 55,000 children in the local area benefited from the program in 2021 with nearly $100 million being collected, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services.

Unemployed parents can have their suspension lifted via an employment program through a partnership with the Montgomery County Workforce Development Team.

Last year, 44 people participated in the program with more than $12,000 dollars being collected, according to the release.

“We know parents want to support their children but may need help figuring out a repayment plan that works for everyone involved. This reinstatement opportunity reopens the lines of communications between CSEA and parents and allows us to work together to find solutions for their children,” Fields said.

For more information, parents can visit the Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Live online chat support is available during the same hours. The Call Center is available at 937-225-4600 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

