Report: Air Force cancels 2025 Life Cycle Industry Days

Questions about the Air Force plans were sent to representatives of the Air Force and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The magazine quoted an Air Force spokesperson as saying: “Based on Air Force guidance on mission-critical categories of exempted travel consistent with Executive Order 14222, ‘Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Cost Efficiency Initiative’, and in consultation with the Dayton Development Coalition and representatives of the state of Ohio, we have canceled the 9th annual Life Cycle Industry Days and Wright Dialogue with Industry this year.“

Questions were sent to leaders of the Dayton Development Coalition.

“LCID” — as the event was known — was one of the premier annual gatherings connecting the defense industry to the people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and beyond) who keep the Air Force flying.

Last year, former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visited LCID at the Dayton Convention Center to praise Dayton and Wright-Patterson’s roles in supporting the Air Force.

“All roads lead to Dayton,” Kendall said at one point.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will become the Air Force Air Dominance Systems Center, according to service reorganization plans. Kendall told the Dayton Daily News in an interview last year that he expects the renamed center to remain at Wright-Patt.

“I don’t see anything but a bright future for Dayton. I think there’s a lot of capability here, terrific support from the community and a very well established network of both industry and government civilians who support the Air Force extremely well,” he said.

This story will be updated.