Holmes signs rookie contract with Nuggets

Former Dayton star will play first NBA Summer League game on Friday

Credit: David Jablonski

46 minutes ago
Former Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II signed a multi-year contract with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

According to Spotrac.com, Holmes signed a four-year rookie contract worth $15,203,658 with $6,284,400 guaranteed. As a rookie, he will earn a base salary of $3,065,640.

According to Sportico.com, NBA rookie contracts are tied to the salary cap, and the “first two years of these contracts are guaranteed with ‘protection for lack of skill and injury or illness’ as laid out in the NBA collective bargaining agreement.”

The Nuggets selected Holmes with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft on June 26.

The Nuggets started a mini-camp Monday. It lasts through Thursday.

Explore» RELATED: ‘I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else’ — Nuggets introduce Holmes in Denver

Holmes will play his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday. The Nuggets play the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will air on NBA TV and starts at 10 p.m.

The Nuggets then play the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and the Charlotte Hornets at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers at 2:30 p.m. July 18. They will play a fifth and final game on a date to be determined.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

