Holmes signs rookie contract with Nuggets

According to Sportico.com, NBA rookie contracts are tied to the salary cap, and the “first two years of these contracts are guaranteed with ‘protection for lack of skill and injury or illness’ as laid out in the NBA collective bargaining agreement.”

The Nuggets selected Holmes with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft on June 26.

The Nuggets started a mini-camp Monday. It lasts through Thursday.

Holmes will play his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday. The Nuggets play the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will air on NBA TV and starts at 10 p.m.

The Nuggets then play the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and the Charlotte Hornets at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers at 2:30 p.m. July 18. They will play a fifth and final game on a date to be determined.