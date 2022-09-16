dayton-daily-news logo
Report: Kroger eyes possibility of Ohio employee strike

Kroger Marketplace grocery store off Yankee Road in Liberty Twp. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Kroger Marketplace grocery store off Yankee Road in Liberty Twp. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Columbus union authorizes strike against grocery giant; Kroger tells workers to report to their jobs

Kroger is watching the possibility of a labor strike, after a union of employees in Columbus received a strike authorization.

Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Amy McCormick said Friday that if this strike occurs, it would not hit the Miami Valley.

“Stores in Dayton and Springfield would not be impacted,” she said. “This is Columbus area/Central Ohio only.”

In an online report, a Columbus TV station, WBNS, quoted a Kroger statement saying: “UFCW Local 1059 has informed us that its members voted down the fully recommended tentative agreement this week. We understand the union also received strike authorization. We are disappointed in the outcome of the vote. This was the third tentative agreement fully recommended for ratification by both the union and company bargaining committees.

“It’s business as usual at Kroger. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. Associates should continue to report to work as scheduled.”

WBNS also quoted the Kroger statement as saying: “The fully recommended agreement on our last best and final offer showed our commitment to the whole person, providing wage increases, high-quality, affordable health care, and a pension benefit for retirement.

“The most productive thing the union can do is to work with the company in a manner that positively addresses these items. Our focus remains on our associates and reaching an agreement that is good for all parties.”

Randy Quickel, president of Local 1059, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

