Report: Local lawmaker leads Statehouse in traffic tickets in past decade

- Two tickets in Franklin County Municipal Court in 2017, including one for going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

- A 2021 citation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Madison County Municipal Court for crossing marked lines on Interstate 70. Antani was originally ticketed for distracted driving as well, according to the OSHP citation, but municipal court records don’t indicate that he was convicted of that charge.

- Three speeding tickets in Fairborn Municipal Court from 2015 through 2021.

- A ticket from Miamisburg Municipal Court in 2014 for reckless operation. The citation says Antani changed lanes without signaling and sped past another driver. Antani told the officer the other vehicle cut him off and described his actions at “road rage,” according to a copy of the citation.

State lawmakers with clean driving records according to the report included: Reps. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria; Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester; Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.; Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.; and Andrea White, R-Kettering.