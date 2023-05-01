Report: Local lawmaker leads Statehouse in traffic tickets in past decade

State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, was identified in a recent investigation by the USA Today Network Ohio Bureau as the state lawmaker with the most traffic citations in the past decade.
With 14 traffic convictions since 2013, Antani was one of three lawmakers with more than 10 traffic tickets during that period, according to the report. The other two were representatives from Nelsonville and Vickery, who had 13 and 10 tickets, respectively.
The Dayton Daily News reached out to Antani for comment on the report, Antani said “you should refer to my statement in the article.”
Antani told the USA Today Network: “I’ve been told I’m a young man in a hurry. With the issues we face, we need someone who’s in a hurry to fix them. However, I do regret and apologize for speeding and will do better in the future.”
Antani did not dispute the report. Examples of violations the Dayton Daily News found in courts in Miamisburg, Fairborn, Franklin County and Madison County include:
- Two tickets in Franklin County Municipal Court in 2017, including one for going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.
- A 2021 citation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Madison County Municipal Court for crossing marked lines on Interstate 70. Antani was originally ticketed for distracted driving as well, according to the OSHP citation, but municipal court records don’t indicate that he was convicted of that charge.
- Three speeding tickets in Fairborn Municipal Court from 2015 through 2021.
- A ticket from Miamisburg Municipal Court in 2014 for reckless operation. The citation says Antani changed lanes without signaling and sped past another driver. Antani told the officer the other vehicle cut him off and described his actions at “road rage,” according to a copy of the citation.
State lawmakers with clean driving records according to the report included: Reps. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria; Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester; Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.; Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.; and Andrea White, R-Kettering.
