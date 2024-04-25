Fairborn motorcyclist pleads guilty in crash that injures passenger in Riverside

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at the intersection of Valley Street and Prince Albert Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Hale was headed north on Valley Street on his 2014 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R when he went left of center, struck a concrete curb, went back to the northbound lane and lost control before the motorcycle slid to a stop.

Hale and his passenger, a 38-year-old Fairborn woman, were thrown. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash. The patrol’s report stated Hale’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.177, which is more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Also, Hale’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to his indictment.

As part of a plea agreement, felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated assault were dismissed.

He faces up to 1½ years in prison when he is sentenced May 22. Also, his driver’s license will be suspended for up to five years and he will be required to complete an alcohol and drug addiction program and a drivers’ intervention program, according to plea documents.