Report: Mid-American Conference cancels football season

Five players who graduated from area high schools are on the current Miami football roster, including a pair of starting offensive linemen and a couple of players coming back from injury.

By David Jablonski

The Mid-American Conference has cancelled its fall football season, according to a report by Brett McMurphy, of WatchStadium.com, on Saturday.

According to McMurphy, the conference will try to play a season in the spring. It is the first Football Bowl Division Conference to announce it won’t play this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported the MAC will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The MAC includes Miami University and five other programs in Ohio: Bowling Green, Akron, Ohio, Kent State and Toledo. It also includes Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Buffalo and Ball State.

