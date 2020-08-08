Report: Mid-American Conference cancels football season

The Mid-American Conference has cancelled its fall football season, according to a report by Brett McMurphy, of WatchStadium.com, on Saturday.
According to McMurphy, the conference will try to play a season in the spring. It is the first Football Bowl Division Conference to announce it won’t play this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Associated Press reported the MAC will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The MAC includes Miami University and five other programs in Ohio: Bowling Green, Akron, Ohio, Kent State and Toledo. It also includes Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Buffalo and Ball State.