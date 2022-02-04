Hamburger icon
Report: At least 2 ejected from crash in Dayton

Local News
By Daniel Susco
35 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on state Route 4 near the Harshman Road exit that ejected at least two people, according to scanner traffic.

The southbound side of Route 4 about a mile north of the Harshman Road exit is closed, and police were diverting traffic onto the northbound side.

Our crew reported seeing a sheet covering what appears to be a body.

Emergency crews at the scene said that they found one person in the road.

Crews from Riverside and Dayton were both asked to respond.

In scanner traffic, crews said that multiple people had been thrown from the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

