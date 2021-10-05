Report: New National Space Intelligence Center being readied at Wright-Patt

A web site is reporting that preparatory activity is paving the way for the formation of an expected National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Last November, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, had confirmed to Turner’s office that the new center will be located a Wright-Patterson — a decision that was thought to mean new jobs at the base, which is the Dayton area’s and Ohio’s largest single-site employer.
SpaceNews.com reported Monday that a “new organization called the Space Force Intelligence Activity is an interim step before the Space Force stands up a separate National Space Intelligence Center also at Wright Patterson, according to a memo signed Sept. 24 by Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback and Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien.”
Space News said it obtained a copy of the memo. Lauderback is Space Force director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. O’Brien is Air Force deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber effects operations.
Michelle Martz, chief of public and legislative affairs for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, told the Dayton Daily News last November that, at stand up, the new National Space Intelligence Center will be comprised of the two squadrons transferring from NASIC.
Messages seeking comment were sent to Turner and Martz Tuesday.
“Space is a growth mission; it’s a mission that will grow at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Turner told the Dayton Daily News last year. “It’s additional jobs, that aren’t currently in the mission plan, for growth at Wright-Patt.”