Report: New National Space Intelligence Center being readied at Wright-Patt

Last November, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, had confirmed to Turner’s office that the new center will be located a Wright-Patterson — a decision that was thought to mean new jobs at the base, which is the Dayton area’s and Ohio’s largest single-site employer.

SpaceNews.com reported Monday that a “new organization called the Space Force Intelligence Activity is an interim step before the Space Force stands up a separate National Space Intelligence Center also at Wright Patterson, according to a memo signed Sept. 24 by Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback and Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien.”