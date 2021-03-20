REPORT: St. Patrick’s Day party with large group of students underway at University of Dayton

A statement from the university said that students who did not follow the university’s COVID-19 student agreement face disciplinary action, resulting in consequences such as removal from campus for remote study, suspension or expulsion. Due to the pandemic, disciplinary action will be much quicker and more severe, the statement said.

Students are not permitted to have more than 10 people on their lawn or porch and everyone present must be socially distanced and wear a mask. Guests are not permitted on the campus, the statement said.