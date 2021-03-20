REPORT: St. Patrick’s Day party with large group of students underway at University of Dayton

We are hearing reports that a large St. Patrick’s Day party is under way at the University of Dayton campus. Initial reports show that students are gathered in a student neighborhood with no social distancing or masks.
A statement from the university said that students who did not follow the university’s COVID-19 student agreement face disciplinary action, resulting in consequences such as removal from campus for remote study, suspension or expulsion. Due to the pandemic, disciplinary action will be much quicker and more severe, the statement said.
Students are not permitted to have more than 10 people on their lawn or porch and everyone present must be socially distanced and wear a mask. Guests are not permitted on the campus, the statement said.
“Any large-scale, unruly gathering creates enormous risk to health and safety, harms the reputation of the University and, consequently, the value of your degree,” the statement reads.
The statement was signed by Vice President for Student Development William Fischer and Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Savalas Kidd.
University of Dayton Police refused to comment on the gathering.