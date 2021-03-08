Report: Unhappy customer shoots at Harrison Twp. liquor store staff

A disgruntled customer at a Harrison Twp. liquor store shot at workers after he was unhappy with the shop’s service on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to McGuire’s Wine and Liquor at 4211 N. Main St., around 6:11 p.m. Sunday.
They determined that the man left the store when he wasn’t satisfied with the service, and then returned, shooting inside the business. He went back into the store and shot at workers before fleeing.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 937-225-4357.