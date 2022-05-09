BreakingNews
REPORTS: Adreian Payne, former NBA player and Dayton high school standout, has died
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 06: Adreian Payne #5 of the Michigan State Spartans walks on the floor for Senior night with Lacey Holsworth, a 8-year-old from St. Johns Michigan who is battling cancer, after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-76 at the Jack T. Breslin Student Events Center on February 6, 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Staff Report
39 minutes ago

Numerous social media posts from people and media outlets today are reporting Adreian Payne, a former Dayton high school basketball standout who played at Michigan State and in the NBA, has died.

The Dayton Daily News is seeking to confirm how Payne died.

Payne, a 6-foot-10 center, was born in Dayton in 1991. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2010. He helped lead the team to a Division IV state championship as a senior.

Payne played for Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a three-year starter who scored 1,232 points in his career.

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Payne with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2014. He played four seasons in the NBA (2014-18) and appeared in 107 games with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Payne’s basketball career continued overseas through 2021. He played in Greece, China, Turkey and Lithuania.

Staff Report
