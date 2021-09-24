Request to tear down Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop site denied by commission

Members of Preservation Dayton Inc. said keeping the building’s façade and incorporating it into a redevelopment project would make the project eligible for historic tax credits.

“Once the building is entirely demolished, we lose a key asset for potential developers,” said Monica Snow, a neighborhood trustee with Preservation Dayton. “We don’t think complete demolition is the way to go.”

Caption Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, home to Wright brothers' first bicycle shop. CONTRIBUTED

City staff said the property is a public nuisance and safety hazard.

Staff said the structure is not salvageable given its extremely deteriorated condition after years of disuse and neglect, and there’s been no interest from developers to rehab the building.

“It could collapse tonight, it could stand for another three years — nobody knows,” said Dennis Zimmer, Dayton’s nuisance abatement program supervisor. “But it is truly an emergency that we do something with this building in the very near future.”

Constructed in the late 1800s, the property was briefly home to the Wright brothers’ first bicycle shop ― likely for about six months ― but it was later acquired by the Gem City Ice Cream Co., which built multiple additions and operated out of the space for decades.

The city acquired the building in 1998, a few years after a utility tenant moved out, and the property has been in Dayton’s nuisance program since 2008.

A 2007 evaluation of the property by Shell + Meyer Associates Inc. noted it was constructed before modern building codes were developed and steel inside the concrete pillars is rusting, according to a staff report for the landmarks commission.

Caption The Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop, at 1005 W. Third St. The city of Dayton wants to demolish the property, which officials say is a nuisance. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

A western wall of the building is in danger of collapse, and partial demolition of the property is not a feasible option since it is set up like a “house of cards,” meaning removing one section could lead to complete collapse, the report states.

A more recent evaluation in 2019 by licensed engineer John L. Geiger concluded that the building cannot be salvaged under any circumstances.

The property was not properly maintained decades before the city acquired it, staff said.

Some neighbors support tearing the building down, saying it is in very bad shape and its redevelopment seems implausible.

“We have come to the conclusion and understanding that the renovation of the building isn’t feasible,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Wright-Dunbar Village, in an email to the city.