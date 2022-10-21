BreakingNews
Residents likely to be displaced after Harrison Twp. house fire
The residents of a Harrison Township house will likely be displaced after a fire in the garage.

Fire crews responded Friday afternoon to a house in the 300 block of Nottingham Road.

Fire officials said that there were no injuries reported, and nobody was home at the time.

The fire was mostly contained in the garage, officials said, though the house was damaged enough that residents may be displaced.

