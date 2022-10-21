Residents likely to be displaced after Harrison Twp. house fire

The residents of a Harrison Township house will likely be displaced after a fire in the garage.
Fire crews responded Friday afternoon to a house in the 300 block of Nottingham Road.
Fire officials said that there were no injuries reported, and nobody was home at the time.
The fire was mostly contained in the garage, officials said, though the house was damaged enough that residents may be displaced.
In Other News
1
City may buy old school in northwest Dayton for $11M joint police/fire...
2
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in...
3
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Butler Twp.
4
Miami Twp apartment building likely total loss after top-floor fire
5
Rep. Turner goes to Ukraine, meets Zelensky in surprise visit
About the Author