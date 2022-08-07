Reynolds and Reynolds owner Bob Brockman died at 81

But he was indicted in 2020 in what was called the largest tax evasion case against an individual in the United States.

In their October 2020 indictment, prosecutors said a Brockman subsidiary, Dealer Computer Services Inc., borrowed $2.4 billion to finance the merger of Universal Computer Systems and Reynolds, paving the way to his ownership of the local company.

Prosecutors presented a portrait of Brockman of operating a secret web of Caribbean business entities to conceal $2 billion in investment income, evading taxes on the income.

In 2020, Bloomberg reported that Swiss prosecutors froze more than $1 billion in bank accounts belonging to Brockman.

More recently, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued about whether Brockman was competent to participate in his defense. He was ruled competent in May.