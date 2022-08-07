BreakingNews
Police seek 2 shooters in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reynolds and Reynolds owner Bob Brockman died at 81

Kettering-based Reynolds and Reynolds has about 1,300 local employees. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Kettering-based Reynolds and Reynolds has about 1,300 local employees. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By
18 minutes ago

Robert Brockman, the Texas entrepreneur who bought Dayton-area auto services and software company Reynolds & Reynolds, died Friday at age 81.

Facing federal tax charges, Brockman stepped down as chief executive of Kettering-based Reynolds & Reynolds in November 2020. Former Reynolds President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Barras assumed that role at the time.

Brockman, a resident of Texas and Colorado, had a history of being an aggressive, successful businessman who has made bold moves.

Combined ShapeCaption
Robert Brockman

Robert Brockman

Combined ShapeCaption
Robert Brockman

In 2006, the then-65-year-old entrepreneur ran Universal Computer Systems, a Houston company he started in his living room more than three decades before, when he took over what was then a much larger competitor, Dayton-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co., in a $2.8 billion deal.

But he was indicted in 2020 in what was called the largest tax evasion case against an individual in the United States.

In their October 2020 indictment, prosecutors said a Brockman subsidiary, Dealer Computer Services Inc., borrowed $2.4 billion to finance the merger of Universal Computer Systems and Reynolds, paving the way to his ownership of the local company.

Prosecutors presented a portrait of Brockman of operating a secret web of Caribbean business entities to conceal $2 billion in investment income, evading taxes on the income.

In 2020, Bloomberg reported that Swiss prosecutors froze more than $1 billion in bank accounts belonging to Brockman.

More recently, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued about whether Brockman was competent to participate in his defense. He was ruled competent in May.

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. shooting: Neighbors say they’re relieved suspected gunman...
2
Police called to suspected Dayton car theft at gunpoint
3
Butler Twp. shooting leaves 4 dead: What we know about the arrest of...
4
Funeral services set for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
5
Harrison Twp. condominiums damaged by 2019 tornadoes razed

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top