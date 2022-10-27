Reynolds and Reynolds to donate $3.6M to Wright State

Bootcamp veterans will go through a 30-day online course on entrepreneurship fundamentals, and then participate in an eight-day residential experience at WSU, which includes travel, food, accommodations, lessons and entertainment, at no cost to the veterans. Graduates of the program will then have 12 months of ongoing support. The WSU Raj Soin College of Business will have people focused on small business development teaching and speaking during the course and experience.

Post-9/11 veterans with honorable discharge are eligible to apply for the program. There is no requirement that applicants be enrolled as a WSU student.

The bootcamp will be part of a larger consortium of higher education institutions, initiated by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. The consortium is currently comprised of universities across the U.S., including Texas A&M, UCLA, the University of Connecticut, Louisiana State University, The Florida State University, Saint Joseph’s University and the University of Missouri.

Students selected for the Reynolds and Reynolds Business Scholarship will receive an annual scholarship of $5,000 that is renewable for each year of their undergraduate education at Wright State.

“These two gifts promise to expand the impact of Reynolds and Reynolds on Wright State’s business students and on military veterans by inspiring entrepreneurial endeavors that form the basis for economic growth,” said Thomas Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business. “They also reaffirm and widen the commitment that Reynolds and Wright State have to the Greater Dayton region and its economy.”