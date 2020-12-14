Ribbon cut for $6.2M building expansion

All ground-transportation operations are dispatched from Bldg. 13 and include: taxi and school-bus runs, aircrew and flight-line transportation support, distinguished visitor missions and U-drive support, a fee-free rental car service for military and civilian personnel use on base. Ground transportation also supports special missions such as the Air Force Marathon, Dayton Air Show, aerial point of embarkation and presidential visits.

The Vehicle Management/Maintenance section repairs firetrucks, de-icer trucks, fuel trucks, broom trucks and cargo K loaders to ensure continuous operations on the flight line. It also tracks and manages all installation vehicles for accounting purposes.

The upgraded building also features a fully automated vehicle-washing bay to wash and dry government vehicles.

“The huge open maintenance bay allows my mechanics to bring in firetrucks, K loaders, de-icers, broom trucks and other large vehicles,” said John Henderson, chief of the 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle/Transportation Contract Management Flight. “All the large vehicles now can drive into the building easily, and it provides a lot of extra room to work on them. This impacts the overall operations by making it easier for my guys to maneuver around these big trucks while fixing them.”