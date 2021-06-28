RiverScape MetroPark repairs delayed by pandemic now underway

“Last summer, we built a terrace right above River Run so that people could enjoy being above the river and watching what goes on in River Run,” she said. “We’ll be adding shade sails down there so you have the opportunity to get out of the sun ... all of those things are being added to create a great hangout spot down by the river.”

Scarff also stated that an artist has been commissioned to paint a mural on a sewer riser located in the park, and that more lounging furniture will soon be placed by the River Run area.

During its two decades in existence, RiverScape has blossomed into a thriving tourist attraction that Dayton residents have come to know and love. The park offers something for everyone, and keeps newcomers like downtown Dayton resident Drake Haworth coming back for more.

“It’s gorgeous,” Haworth said. “The first time I came was a couple weeks ago. I was walking around, thinking, ‘Why don’t I come here more often?’”

Emma Mills of Old North Dayton believes it’s important to keep the park in the best condition possible.

“I definitely think this is a huge attraction in Dayton and a huge attraction for people to come downtown,” she said. “I think it should be a top priority with maintenance and things like that.”

Keilo Lawson Sr. grew up in the Dayton area and is one of the owners of a downtown gym called the FirePit. He occasionally uses the RiverScape area to hold outdoor workout classes and expressed similar viewpoints to Mills, adding how much he appreciates the options the park offers to Dayton residents.

“I love it down here. I appreciate it in the evenings when it gets quiet ... there’s always something to do down here,” he stated. “(Maintenance is) very important. You’ve got to keep it clean.”

When asked what he enjoys most about RiverScape, Lawson couldn’t narrow his answer to just one of the park’s features.

“I love it all,” he said.