Riverside income tax request leading early

The new tax, if approved, would help transition the fire department from a mixed part-time/full-time department to an entirely full-time department, something that fire chief Dan Stitzel previously said is necessary to keep firefighters from being overworked and would help assist recruiting.

Revenue from reduced income tax credit that citizens currently pay has mostly gone to capital improvements, such as purchasing two new fire engines for the fire department.

“My view, and I believe the council’s view, on the issue is that the residents of Riverside have made it very clear to us that they put a high value on our public safety officers,” said Riverside Mayor Pete Williams. “They’ve made it clear that that’s an area they would support, or they would like an opportunity to support, that’s why we brought forth this ballot initiative and we’re hopeful that the interests of the city align with the proposal and the vision that the council has brought forward on our plans for public safety.”

Williams, who has been mayor for two years, said city council asked voters to approve road levies in 2019 and 2020 and both times it failed.

“What we as a city council did is we went back and listened to what it was the citizens were telling us and that’s where I think that the importance and the high value they place on our public safety officials became evident,” he said. “That’s how we ended up where we are today.”

Williams said the city designed contingencies for both outcomes.