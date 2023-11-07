Riverside looks to update rental property rules, add fees and fines

BreakingNews
RIVERSIDE — The city plans to update its standards for rental housing, making changes to language that is nearly 20 years old.

Riverside will look to add a fee schedule and penalties to be applied for unmet standards, according to the city.

Fewer than 56% of Riverside’s housing is owner occupied, according to the city, while U.S. Census data showed the state average at 66.6% two years ago.

The city wants to update the rental registration language that was adopted in 2004. Riverside has rental property registration on the books, but it has not been enforced since 2008, an issue that will change, according to Nia Holt, Riverside community development director.

Holt said the goal is to have the proposed code changes by the end of the year pending legal review.

The city’s concerns “are related to rental properties managed by negligent property owners,” Holt said. “Riverside wants to ensure its residents occupying rental housing – no matter if their landlords are local or not – are in housing compliant with property maintenance and building codes.”

“A secondary goal …,” she added, “is to work with landlords to improve the overall quality housing and building stock in our community.”

Riverside landlords will be informed of the required property, building and other applicable code regulations through the registry and inspection process, Holt said.

Officials will also consider compliance provisions, such as property owners registering with Montgomery County, as per state law. They will also look into providing renters with copies of the registration to ensure they are aware the proper inspections have been done, records show.

Currently, the city’s code allows for periodic inspections, according to the city.

Other Ohio communities have already updated to their codes, Holt told city officials last month.

Residents have told officials that vacant and neglected properties — especially those with out-of-town property owners who may not be taking care of their properties well — should be addressed.

City officials want to make sure out-of-the-area property owners have the updated standards for property maintenance and the renters have “good, safe housing,” city records state.

Funding the program in a cost-effective manner may be an issue. Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch the city will examine options.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

