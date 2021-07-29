Riverside police to address reported burglary that ended with 1 dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

When Vance turned toward the suspect and began to draw his gun, the suspect reportedly started firing at Vance. They exchanged gunfire for about 30 seconds before the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

Vance and a second officer searched for the suspect separately as more crews responded and started setting up a perimeter.

The second officer saw the suspect behind a home in the 200 block of North Pleasant Valley Avenue and radioed other officers to direct them to the suspect’s location.

The officer then heard a single gunshot fired, according to the release. When crews approached the backyard, they reportedly found the suspect, later identified as Wallace, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers requested medics and provided aid to Wallace. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Vance, who has served with the Riverside Police Department for more than 20 years, is the only officer who fired his gun. He will be on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting.